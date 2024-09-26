Metro Tunnel Project Cost Blowout To Reach $837 Million

T﻿he Allan government has announced an $837 million cost blowout on Victoria's long-awaited Metro Tunnel project.

"The reality , since 2017, ﻿nobody could have predicted a once-in-100-year pandemic﻿, nobody could have predicted conflict in Gaza and in Ukraine and nobody could have predicted interest rate spikes," Pearson said. "We want to make sure the authority have all the resources it needs to get on and deliver this project﻿," Pearson said.

