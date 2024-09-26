Meta Unveils First Augmented Reality Glasses, Orion

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has showed off the company’s first pair of augmented reality glasses as a key step in the company’s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smart phone. The thick, black-framed prototype, called Orion, won’t be sold to consumers, but Meta says they will be used internally as the company continues working towards the consumer glasses it hopes to one day sell.

Meta representative said the “S” in Quest 3S stands for “start” — as in getting started with VR. Many of the new Meta features that the company discussed for the $299 Quest 3S have counterparts on Apple’s Vision Pro, including a mode that allows for the device to be used on an airplane and another that simulates a large movie theater inside the headset.

Zuckerberg’s justification for spending so much on VR and AR is his belief that the technology will eventually end up in lightweight, transparent glasses that overlay computer graphics and information onto the real world. Investing in VR software and hardware are early steps toward those glasses, which could take as much as a decade to develop, Zuckerberg previously said. Meta’s Orion prototype comes a week after Snap announced its fifth-generation Spectacles AR glasses.

