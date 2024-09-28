Met Police Officer Sacked After Allegedly Spanking 12-Year-Old Girl

A Metropolitan police officer has been sacked and banned from policing after allegedly spanking a 12-year-old girl’s bare bottom.

PC Ross Benson, of the North West Basic Command Unit, was accused of smacking the girl several times between April and August 2018 when she was aged 12 to 13, and there was an alleged sexual element to his behaviour.Bedfordshire police arrested Benson on suspicion of sexual assault on 6 November 2020, but in September 2021 he was informed no further action would be taken.

A Met police hearing concluded on Friday that he had breached the standard of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct, the force said.Det Supt Will Lexton-Jones said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, who displayed courage in reporting this. PC Benson’s abhorrent behaviour has led to his immediate dismissal, which is a decision I fully support.

Police Officer Sexual Assault Gross Misconduct Dismissal Victim

