Mental Health Advocates Criticize Social Media Bans, Call for Funding Increase

Mental health advocates say the federal government is failing young people by pushing social media bans instead of improving access to unaffordable psychology services, calling for a levy on social media companies to subsidise the sector.

“We are seeing more anxiety and depression symptoms than ever before in young people – for the first time we are handing on worse mental health outcomes to the next generation,” he said.A recent poll of 2500 Australians conducted by Black Dog found cost was the major barrier to young people seeking mental healthcare.

In their co-authored submission to the federal joint select committee on social media and Australian society, the organisations said social media companies should also be forced to give users more control over their algorithms and limit harmful features, such as infinite scrolling. Asked about the organisations’ concerns, federal Health Minister Mark Butler defended the social media ban.

Mental Health Social Media Funding Accessibility Treatment

