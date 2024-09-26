MCC Takes Precautions as Australia Returns to Lord's After Bairstow Dismissal Controversy

Three MCC members were banned because of the angry scenes after Jonny Bairstow ’s dismissal in last year’s Ashes .Three MCC members were banned because of the angry scenes after Jonny Bairstow ’s dismissal in last year’s Ashes .Alex Carey and his Australia teammates will walk through the Long Room at Lord’s on Friday, a year on from thewhen they drew the scorn of the ground’s members.

A chance for Lavender to be proved right comes in the fourth one-day international; a match that starts with the tourists 2-1 up and within striking distance of securing a series win. It is another sell-out at the Home of– the club is embattled by the stink from next summer’s Test prices at present – although the swell of members in the pavilion is unlikely to match that of last year.

“There hasn’t been . We’ve really moved on from that. There’s always excitement playing at Lord’s. It’s the greatest ground in the world – bar the Waca of course – with all the history and the tradition. Not many of the blokes are training today. I think they just came in for the lunch.”

Thompson takes top-10 scalp to continue Australia's US Open chargeJordan Thompson and Chris O'Connell have joined Alexei Popyrin in the US Open's last 32 as Australia's strong start in New York rages on, with more countrymen still to play on Friday.

WeightWatchers Australia forced to shed staff as Ozempic effect takes tollOprah Winfrey's abrupt break with WeightWatchers this year showed the struggles it experienced amid a new generation of weight loss drugs. Now its Australian business is taking a hit.

