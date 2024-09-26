Man Who Advised Drive-By Shooters To Blame Sudanese Person Faces Drug Test Before Sentencing

A young man who advised the perpetrators of a drive-by shooting to falsely claim their vehicle was stolen by a Sudanese person will be drug-tested before sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said Foote was an accessory to a serious offence of “essentially a drive-by shooting”.Foote was not present when Trent Leonard John Kunde fired multiple rounds from a sawn-off shotgun at the front bedroom of a two-storey house at Carseldine, in Brisbane’s north, after midnight on April 27, 2022.

The prosecutor said Foote received a Facebook message at 2pm that day from another of the men involved in the shooting after having earlier been told what happened. “ effectively gave him advice … that had to do with a false version that a man of Sudanese appearance had taken the ute that was used to commit the offence some weeks ago,” McIntyre said.Advertisement

