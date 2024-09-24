Man Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty After Throwing Chicken To Alligators

A man who tossed a chicken known as Betty White to its death in an alligator pen had simply wanted to feed the reptile, his lawyer has said., pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Raymond Terrace local court to one count of aggravated animal cruelty .He said Smith had simply fed a chicken to a hungry alligator in a wildlife park .

The defence lawyer said Smith had no criminal record, was a grandfather, had grown up in the country and “just wanted to feed an alligator”.“These are serious allegations,” Perry told Wrench. Police had attended the wildlife park after reports the chicken had been snatched from an enclosure and thrown into the alligator pen in front of shocked families.In a statement released after the silkie hen was killed, Kent Sansom, the owner of Oakvale Farm, said management and staff had been deeply saddened by Betty White’s fate.

Animal Cruelty Australia Alligator Chicken Wildlife Park

