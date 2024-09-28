Man Found Dead After Knee Replacement Surgery

Kenneth Toll with his wife, Wendy, and his family. Toll, 62, died in 2019 after bilateral knee replacement surgery at an Albury hospital.Kenneth Toll with his wife, Wendy, and his family. Toll, 62, died in 2019 after bilateral knee replacement surgery at an Albury hospital.

Toll wanted the operation as he hoped it would allow him to travel more frequently to visit Rose in Canberra and to explore Europe with his wife of 40 years, Wendy Toll.This week, Toll’s family and many loved ones attended all five days of a coronial inquest into his death at Albury local court. “I’m here because I loved him and I love his family,” Rose said.

Medical notes state Toll was also clammy, nauseous and vomiting and his oxygen and haemoglobin levels had dropped. He said Toll’s tachycardia, combined with low haemoglobin and low oxygen, would have led him to start treatment with anticoagulants and to organise further tests in case of a pulmonary embolism . He said a review from a cardiologist or general physician should have been sought.

Du Plooy recalled a nurse asking him to look at an electrocardiogram image he believed belonged to Toll. But he said the nurse was simply asking questions for her own education purposes and it was not a consult for medical advice. At the end of his evidence, du Plooy addressed the Toll family directly, expressing his condolences. He told the court he was shocked when he heard Toll had died.

Khoury said he believed Toll was being well-managed post-surgery by his anaesthetist, Dr Graham Libreri. Libreri told the court his key role was in the 24 hours post-surgery to manage the patient’s pain and any anaesthesia-related symptoms.Libreri also said he gave Toll his heart medication intravenously due to the vomiting and thought his failure to absorb the oral medication may have caused the initial tachycardia, but he also suggested to Khoury that Toll be referred to a cardiologist.

