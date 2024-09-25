Madeleine McCann Suspect Allegedly Confessed To Taking Child From Apartment, Cellmate Claims

A suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann allegedly confessed to taking a child from a Portuguese apartment, his cellmate has sensationally claimed in court. Convicted paedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner , who was in and around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007, has never been formally charged but was named as a prime suspect in 2020. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

“However, he did not find any money, but came across a child and took it with him.” He claimed Bruckner said he “left the area” and “took the child with him ... and drove away, while the place was full of police and dogs”. “He drove off in the car and he was gone. He asked me if the DNA from a child could be taken from bones under the ground.

Madeleine Mccann Christian Brueckner Cellmate Confession Child Abduction Portuguese Apartment

