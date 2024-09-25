Luke Darcy To Step Away From AFL Commentary

AFL commentator and Western Bulldogs champion Luke Darcy has confirmed his departure from Seven and Triple M . After Saturday’s grand final, Darcy, 49, will step away from TV and radio commentary, and will instead concentrate on his Empowering Leaders podcast and other career ambitions, that include the Aleda Leadership business. Tune in to Seven and 7plus on Saturday to watch the AFL grand final live and free.

“I’m looking forward to being on air for both Seven and Triple M this Saturday for the grand final, before I switch to enjoying at home and in the stands next year as a footy fan.” Darcy’s son Sam is just three years into his AFL career is already an emerging superstar at the Western Bulldogs. Luke played over 200 games for the Bulldogs and Sam looks well on the way to emulating his father’s deeds, if not surpassing them.

