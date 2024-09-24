Live Interview With Murder Suspect Sparks Media Ethics Debate

The broadcast of a TV interview in which a man confessed to a news reporter that he had murdered his mother has caused a row over media ethics in

Visibly distressed, he replied to questions from the reporter Fabio Giuffrida. Carbone said his mother had been living with dementia and that he “couldn’t take it any longer”. “I strangled her, I don’t know why I did it. Every now and then she made me angry as she kept repeating herself.” The journalist, whose crew had found the murder suspect outside his home by chance during their coverage of the story, immediately called the police. Tagged “Exclusive”, the interview, along with Carbone’s arrest on suspicion of murder, was broadcast a few minutes later on the show presented by Myrta Merlino.

Ermes Antonucci, a journalist with Il Foglio newspaper, questioned the need to broadcast an interview “with a man in an evident state of confusion”. “Wasn’t it enough to call the police, as was fortunately done, and then explain what happened, without airing the video? The media circus has reached a real low point.”

