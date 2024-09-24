Lebanese Australians Grapple With Devastating Airstrikes in Home Country

More than 240,000 Lebanese Australians woke up to the news of intense Israel i airstrikes in Lebanon — marking the deadliest day of conflict there since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. But Ghadir Khalife, like many in the diaspora with family still in Lebanon , said she never went to sleep. "I've woken up throughout the night, just constantly checking my phone, constantly worried," she told SBS News.

The Israeli military's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,300 people, according to the enclave's health ministry. "It's very, very disturbing," said Raymond Najar, acting president of the Australian Lebanese Association. "The Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank and now people in Lebanon are under attack.

Lebanon Israel Airstrikes Hezbollah Conflict

