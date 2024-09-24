Knowing When to Leave: Retail Association CEO's Advice

, says the best piece of advice is knowing when to leave. It can refer to leaving a party or a relationship, and it is particularly important when it comes to leaving a job.And he walks the talk. Zahra has just hit the five-year mark at the retailers association. He announced his resignation in early September. He was CEO of department store operator David Jones for just more than four years.“You can sense it in your own self when it’s time to move on.
I had to really think about why would I do it and what the impact would be if I did speak up. I gave it lots of great thought because in my mind, it was around the respect for equality and the importance of treating customers equally. So it was a really important moment in my career. And then when I left David Jones, oddly enough, most of the work that I got was actually in the diversity, equity and inclusion space as an adviser for large corporates wanting to change the make-up of their organisations.So it actually, it even helped you in your career. As soon as you left David Jones, you had other things you could immediately walk into.
When do you ideally think it is time to go in terms of being a CEO? After how many years should you start thinking that? I think you’ve always got to ask people to give examples, get them to demonstrate, because it’s very hard to make all those examples up in your mind very quickly. That really changed my mindset. I had this constant wanting to please others. The times when I’ve upset people, I’ve created enemies is because I’ve stood for something that was really important to me.I’m motivated by doing a good job. I’ve always focused on the value I was adding.You’ve almost got to write your resignation in advance.
