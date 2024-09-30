Kenyan Women Use Pedal Power To Sew Reusable Sanitary Pads

Not having enough money to buy period products is a major problem for women and girls around the world. The Kenya n government is considered a global leader in access to sanitary products repealing added taxes on pads and tampons in 2004, and passing a law in 2017 to make period products free for school girls. And one charity is helping disabled women in the coastal city of Mombasa earn a living by making reusable period pads.

Charity Chahasi, is the director of the Tunaweza Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, which set up the program to help disabled women make a living. Ms Chahasi says the reusable pads are more affordable than disposal sanitary pads and tampons, and they are also better for the environment.

