Joe Hockey Predicts Hillary Clinton Could Return As Secretary Of State Under Harris Presidency

Former treasurer Joe Hockey has claimed Hillary Clinton could make a shock return to politics if Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential election.Former Australian ambassador to the US Joe Hockey has claimed Hillary Clinton could play a key role in Kamala Harris 's cabinet should she win the presidential election.
But during the Q&A session, Mr Hockey was asked to predict who he thought would feature in a Harris or Trump cabinet, specifically as treasury secretary, chair of the federal reserve and secretary of state. Although unlikely, if Clinton were appointed to the position it would be her second stint as secretary of state having served in the role from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration.
"I think it is absolutely fair to say that everyone had the same intelligence. Everyone who spoke tried to give the information that they had. As time has gone on, that information has changed. We've gotten more detail, but that's not surprising. That always happens," she said. “At the end of the day, look, the Republicans are going to control the Senate. Highly likely. Therefore, they'll find it hard to get people through if they aren't sensible choices."
Mr Hockey was asked whether the political polarisation in the United States would ever get better and if he thought the US was more divided now than ever before.
Hillary Clinton Kamala Harris Joe Biden US Election Secretary Of State
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »