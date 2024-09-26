Joe Hockey Predicts Hillary Clinton Could Return As Secretary Of State Under Harris Presidency

Former treasurer Joe Hockey has claimed Hillary Clinton could make a shock return to politics if Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential election.Former Australian ambassador to the US Joe Hockey has claimed Hillary Clinton could play a key role in Kamala Harris 's cabinet should she win the presidential election.

But during the Q&A session, Mr Hockey was asked to predict who he thought would feature in a Harris or Trump cabinet, specifically as treasury secretary, chair of the federal reserve and secretary of state. Although unlikely, if Clinton were appointed to the position it would be her second stint as secretary of state having served in the role from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration.

"I think it is absolutely fair to say that everyone had the same intelligence. Everyone who spoke tried to give the information that they had. As time has gone on, that information has changed. We've gotten more detail, but that's not surprising. That always happens," she said. “At the end of the day, look, the Republicans are going to control the Senate. Highly likely. Therefore, they'll find it hard to get people through if they aren't sensible choices."

Mr Hockey was asked whether the political polarisation in the United States would ever get better and if he thought the US was more divided now than ever before.

Hillary Clinton Kamala Harris Joe Biden US Election Secretary Of State

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden tells Hillary Clinton ‘I love you’ after being ‘trapped’ by wife Jill at eventPresident Biden professed his admiration for Bill and Hillary Clinton Monday evening after being “trapped” by his wife into giving a speech in New York City — telling the former first lady that “I love you” for defending him in public.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton review – the pain of post-Trump stress disorderThe woman who hoped to become America’s first female president seems unable to accept her 2016 defeat, coming across in this memoir as uptight and grandiose

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hillary Clinton slams Netanyahu and Columbia students in new bookEx-secretary of state excoriates Israeli PM and says campus protesters had ‘blank stares’ when talking about Palestine

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Looks like karma to me’: Hillary Clinton on Trump’s hush-money convictionFormer first lady, who faced ‘lock her up’ calls from Trump supporters, says tears welled up in her eyes at verdict

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hillary Clinton argues it’s unfair to ask VP Harris about her policiesHillary Clinton forcefully argued that Kamala Harris didn't need to clarify her policy positions in interviews, adding the 2024 Democratic candidate was facing a 'double standard' from voters and the media.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Something Lost, Something Gained review – Hillary Clinton still plagued by what could have beenFourth memoir by former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate unlikely to win her fans

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »