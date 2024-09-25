Jack Payne's Grand Final Redemption After Injury Setbacks

The Lions’ defender watched his side’s September exploits from the sidelines last year, a foot injury preventing the culmination of a childhood dream as he buried his face in his hands while Brisbane hearts were broken by Collingwood.
“It was definitely tough, to play a whole year and get injured at the pointy end of the season … it was obviously really disappointing and really flattening for myself.”Payne could have been forgiven for cursing the footy gods fresh from a six-game lay-off following bone-stress issues. As the Cats probed deep inside 50, trailing by 11 points with 80 seconds on the clock, Mitch Duncan appeared destined to bring the contest back to within a kick from right in front of the sticks.
But according to Payne, the surge was simply a byproduct of how he and his fellow Lions had been motivated. When the Lions’ legs start to shake as the match hangs in the balance, they will rely on those small game-defining situations to avenge their defeat 12 months ago.
Jack Payne Brisbane Lions AFL Grand Final Injuries Redemption
