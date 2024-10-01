Israeli Shelling Hits Southern Lebanon as Ground Operation Begins

Here, Israel i shelling hits an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel , early Tuesday on October 1.3 of 28An Israel i tank seen manoeuvring in northern Israel near the Israel - Lebanon border on September 30.
CNN reporters close to the Israel-Lebanon border reported sounds of artillery fire, drones and helicopters as Israel's ground operation gets underway.A policeman guarding the scene of an Israeli airstrike on an apartment block, on September 30 in Beirut, Lebanon. The Israeli military said it carried out dozens of strikes in Lebanon, including southern Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.
An apartment building in central Beirut was also hit, the first apparent Israeli strike on the capital outside of Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs.Satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the site of an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 29.Rescuers arrive at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27.
Mays Al-Jabal, Lebanon. The recent assassination of a Hezbollah military commander in Lebanon, as well as the killing of the political leader of Hamas in Iran, heightened concerns of a wider regional war between Israel and Iran-backed enemies like Hezbollah.
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Conflict Shelling
