Israel's Top General Warns Troops To Prepare For Lebanon Invasion

Morning everyone. Israel ’s top general has warned his troops overnight that they should prepare for an invasion of Lebanon . We have the full story and analysis. At home, we reveal that a New South Wales official is alleged to have offered a woman a “sex-for-housing” deal, we have graphics showing how the big two supermarkets take turns having items on sale, and the unlikely story of how two strangers found love on a stranded cruise ship.

to illustrate how supermarkets have helped to keep inflation high and prolong the cost-of-living crisis. The “competition” on the price of Coke and Pepsi is a great example, he says, and shows how they ensure they always have those products available at a discount, which is obviously bad news for independents. But there’s one in the eye for the big two with a Choice survey revealing that

Ellen DeGeneres has returned to standup in what is billed as the reckoning with her being “kicked out of showbusiness” amid accusations about a toxic workplace culture on her TV show. But,, her Netflix special, For Your Approval, is a “study in evasion, self-mythologising – and world-beating servility on the part of her audience”. For apologies and humility, he says, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Invasion Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exploding Pagers In Lebanon: Hezbollah Targeted, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions EscalateThousands of pagers used by the Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in a series of coordinated blasts, injuring about 3,000 people and killing at least nine. While the cause remains unclear, experts suspect sabotage and point to Israeli involvement due to Mossad's history of targeting Hezbollah leaders. The incident raises concerns about a potential escalation in conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israeli warplanes bombard Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets into IsraelA United Nations official has warned of 'imminent catastrophe' in the region after Hezbollah fired rockets deep into northern Israel, while Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon's south.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel-Hezbollah: Humiliated Hezbollah eyes new tactics in its war with IsraelThe Iranian-backed militant group is under pressure to change its strategy after a series of devastating attacks.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon as Hezbollah confirms death of senior commanderLebanon says only US can end conflict, as Hezbollah confirms death of Ibrahim Qubaisi in Israeli attack on Beirut

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israeli military conducting 'extensive' strikes in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched ballistic missileThe Israeli military says it is currently conducting extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekka Valley after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that reached the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue as Iran says Hezbollah ‘cannot stand alone’Israel hits targets in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah fires rockets into northern Israel and Lebanese PM heads to UNMiddle East crisis – latest news updates

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »