Israel Rejects Ceasefire Proposal as Violence Continues

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says reports of an imminent ceasefire in Lebanon brokered by an international coalition are incorrect, adding that he has instructed Israel 's military to keep fighting with full force.

Some of Netanyahu's coalition partners reacted angrily to reports Israel could agree to the ceasefire. He correctly predicted that Israelis would welcome offensive action against Hezbollah even while they tire of the entanglement in Gaza. "Hezbollah uses these means of warfare against the citizens of the State of Israel," the military said.

I'm in Jerusalem covering the war. While there's already been a lot of talk in New York about how to de-escalate the situation, Israel's far-right coalition government has made it clear it is not prepared to do that until all of its "objectives" are achieved.In the case of the war with Hezbollah, the main goal from Israel's perspective is to allow displaced people who lived in the north of the country to return to their homes and live safely.

Israel's military says its targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. So far, around 600 people have died, and thousands have been injured in the attacks, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

