Israel and Hezbollah Threaten Escalation Amid International Calls for De-escalation

Israel and Hezbollah threatened to escalate their cross-border attacks despite a chorus of international calls for both sides to step back from the brink of all-out war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday after intense rocket fire from Lebanon that Israel has dealt "a series of blows on Hezbollah that it could have never imagined".

The United Nations special coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a post on X: "With the region on the brink of an imminent catastrophe, it cannot be overstated enough: there is NO military solution that will make either side safer." The attacks came less than 48 hours after an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah commanders in a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Israel Hezbollah Rocket Fire War Escalation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hezbollah: Humiliated Hezbollah eyes new tactics in its war with IsraelThe Iranian-backed militant group is under pressure to change its strategy after a series of devastating attacks.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel, Hezbollah signal de-escalation after heavy fireIsrael’s exchange of fire with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah is the biggest since their war in 2006, sparking fears of a regional conflict.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy cross-border fire in major escalationIsrael's foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned it was 'not the end of the story'.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire in major escalationThe Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, as the Iran-backed militant group said it carried out its own attacks in response to the killing of a top commander. Both sides said it targeted military assets only and both sides have claimed victory.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Exploding Pagers In Lebanon: Hezbollah Targeted, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions EscalateThousands of pagers used by the Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in a series of coordinated blasts, injuring about 3,000 people and killing at least nine. While the cause remains unclear, experts suspect sabotage and point to Israeli involvement due to Mossad's history of targeting Hezbollah leaders. The incident raises concerns about a potential escalation in conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hezbollah pager explosions, if caused by the Mossad, would be a big escalationDetonation of thousands of devices, killing at least nine, could provoke war between Israel and the Lebanese group

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »