Iran Vows Retaliation After Killing Of Hezbollah Leader

IDF says southern front commander Ali Karki and other senior leaders killed in bombing of Beirut headquarters, as fears grow of spiralling conflict Iran ’s supreme leader has warned Israel that its assassination of Hezbollah ’s veteran leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will “not go unavenged”, as fears of a spiralling conflict in the Middle East grow.

US president Joe Biden called Nasrallah’s assassination “a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians” as he ordered the Pentagon to enhance America’s defence posture in the region. Biden added that the US “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups”.

The Israel Defense Forces announced his death on Saturday morning and Hezbollah confirmed the news later in the day, saying Nasrallah “had joined his fellow martyrs”. It added that the group would “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine”. The statement, however, did not mention who would succeed Nasrallah, or how the group would respond to the assassination.

Iran considers Hezbollah to be one of its most significant assets. Khamenei, who Reuters reported had been transferred to a secure location inside Iran, had earlier called on Muslims “to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the … wicked regime ”.

After Israel’s announcement, the streets of Beirut emptied. Storefronts in Gemayzeh – an upmarket neighbourhood in east Beirut – were mostly closed. The IDF’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, said on Saturday that the elimination of Nasrallah was “not the end of our toolbox”, indicating that more strikes were planned. He said the strike targeting the Hezbollah leadership was the result of a long period of preparation.

