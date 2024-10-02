Iran Launches Missiles at Israel Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

For the second time in a year, Iran has launched missiles at Israel amid an escalation in the conflict engulfing the Middle East . So why has that happened, who are the players and what happens next? Iran ’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched missiles into Israel on Tuesday in response to the assassination of two key figures –

“If it didn’t do so, it risks losing a major ally in the region,” said University of Melbourne senior lecturer in political science Simon Frankel Pratt. The Israel-Gaza war is approaching its first anniversary, and the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 41,600, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. Iran has provided military and financial support to Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, making the localised armed groups into powerful military organisations.said terminology was important. “We have to be careful when we call them proxies – Iranian support for these groups doesn’t mean there’s a direct chain of command from Iran. They are quite autonomous. They can act independently of Iran, but they are very much aligned.

“This experience of Israel going into Gaza, fighting Hezbollah, fighting Iran, has made the state of Israel very insecure, and also a pariah state now in the international community.”Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group regarded as a terrorist organisation by Australia, the US, the UK and other Western nations.

Under the peace agreement, Hezbollah was allowed to keep its military wing to fight Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also provides civil services to Lebanese citizens, such as social welfare, healthcare, and education, in some parts of the country.

