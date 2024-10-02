Iran Fires 200 Missiles at Israel in Response to Killings

Iran has fired about 200 missiles at Israel in response to the killings of senior leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran 's Revolutionary Guard.After a series of increasing attacks by Israel on Lebanon, which led to the assassination of the long-time Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, the question "became what happens next?"We've been here once before, but this time could be different and depends on what happens next.

"Hezbollah is the crown jewel proxy of the Islamic Republic, and it was always one of their main defences against Israel and with it being severely weakened and Iran up until today not responding, there was a lot of chatter and anger trom Hezbollah and worry that they had been deserted by Tehran. A female IDF soldier was seriously injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the Israeli city of Jaffa.At least six people were killed and nine injured by two gunmen who got off a tram in Tel Aviv and opened fire on passers-by on Tuesday local time, according to Israeli police.

Missiles launched from Iran fly over Iraq, Jordan, and possibly Syria before reaching Israeli air space.Hussain Abdul-Hussain from Foundation for Defence of Democracies spoke to ABC News Breakfast this morning on the possibility of a full-scale war."Thew two countries do not share a border, so it's unlikely that we will see something that is sustainable or continues.

"This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran," he wrote on a social media post on X. At least five Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, a Lebanese security source told AFP.AFP correspondents heard multiple explosions and saw smoke rising in one area while a fire appeared to burn.He says the government regards Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation, as it regards Hamas.

