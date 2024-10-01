IPL Imposes Two-Year Ban on Overseas Players Who Withdraw After Auction

The Indian Premier League ( IPL ) has implemented a new rule that will see overseas players banned for two years if they withdraw from the tournament after being bought at the auction for reasons other than injury or medical condition. This change comes after several high-profile international stars pulled out of the competition at the last minute due to personal reasons, leaving franchises frustrated.

The ten IPL franchises recommended the rule change, aiming to protect their budgets and deter players from prioritizing personal commitments over the lucrative T20 league. Australian captain Pat Cummins and leg-spinner Adam Zampa are among those who have opted out of recent IPL seasons citing workload management. The new regulation, formalized by the BCCI over the weekend, states that any overseas player who registers for the auction and becomes unavailable before the season starts will be banned from participating in the IPL or its auctions for two seasons. This could force Australian cricket stars to choose between millions in IPL contracts and international commitments, as their schedule in the coming years is packed with major tournaments

