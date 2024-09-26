Invasive weed karroo thorn eradicated from Queensland after 15 years

The spikes of the karroo thorn can be up to 10 centimetres long.Invasive weed karroo thorn has been eradicated in Queensland after 15 years of monitoring and control.What's next?abc.net.au/news/invasive-weed-karroo-thorn-eradicated-queensland-biosecurity/104395242After 15 years, an invasive weed dubbed a "thorny horror" has been eradicated from Queensland.

However, it was only recently declared eradicated from Queensland after officials felt confident no seeds had survived.Johannes Roellgen is one of the landholders who found the weed on his farm and alerted authorities.Johannes Roellgen has worked with authorities to eradicate karroo thorn on his farm."They came out multiple times to keep on checking and poisoning any new shoots and new plants, and we're very pleased to know that it now has been eradicated," Mr Roellgen said.

He said the plant was "very invasive", taking over grasslands and making them unproductive for livestock and dangerous for bushwalkers.The DAF said the weed could have become a bigger problem than prickly acacia, which is one of Queensland's worst weeds, costing up to $30 million in lost grazing production and controls each year.Dr Carol Booth is a senior policy analyst at not-for-profit biosecurity organisation Invasive Species Council.

"It typically needs many years, often decades, of persistence to exhaust the seedbank in the soil and to find every plant."

