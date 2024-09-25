Inmate Serving Life Sentence For Teen Murder Fatally Stabbed In Cell

An inmate serving a lengthy prison sentence for the “brutal and horrific” murder of a Sydney teenager has been fatally stabbed inside his cell.

Terkmani, now 31, was 21 when he and 16-year-old Mahmoud Hrouk visited a dilapidated house in Fairfield East in 2015. McCallum found that Terkmani used household objects including a toaster, a rolling pin and a squeegee during the assault that caused Hrouk extensive head and neck injuries, facial fractures, brain damage and a collapsed lung.Terkmani maintained his innocence throughout his 2017 trial. The court heard that the pair had met up and eaten dinner together at McDonalds in Villawood before going together to the Fairfield East home.

Murder Prison Stabbing Sydney Inmate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aymen Terkmani, who brutally killed teenage boy, stabbed to death at Lithgow Correctional Centre in Marrangaroo7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Infamous Sydney child killer stabbed to death in jailAymen Terkmani was serving a lengthy sentence for an attack deemed “brutal and horrific” by the judge, with injuries “too numerous to list and too gruesome to describe”.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Why are Australian judges serving in Hong Kong's highest court?Critics are urging Australian judges serving on Hong Kong's highest court to resign. Fellow foreign justices have stepped down, some in response to the enactment of national security laws, which aims to stifle dissent and democratic freedoms.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Inmate allegedly led child abuse ring inside NSW prisonSex crimes detectives have charged a female-identifying inmate with orchestrating a child abuse ring from inside a New South Wales male prison.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Sydney vintage shop threatened employee who took weekends off while serving on murder trial juryJudgment believed to be first case brought over an employer threatening a juror

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

US court declines to stop execution of death row inmate who prosecutors say might be innocentMarcellus Williams, 55, was convicted of killing Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter found stabbed to death in her home in 1998.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »