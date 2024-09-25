IEEFA: Peter Dutton's Nuclear Plan Faces Costly Reality

‘In the absence of any costings since Peter Dutton launched his nuclear plan in June, IEEFA began researching the costs of nuclear power .’‘In the absence of any costings since Peter Dutton launched his nuclear plan in June, IEEFA began researching the costs of nuclear power .

We found that recent nuclear projects in economies comparable to Australia faced significant cost overruns and delays with multibillion-dollar consequences. All projects commencing construction in the past 20 years in comparable economies experienced major budget blowouts up to three-and-a-half times original capital costs and construction delays of many years.

For larger households, the increase would be even more pronounced. A four-person household could pay $972 more a year on average across scenarios, and for even larger households, bills might rise by $1,182.

Nuclear Power Cost Overruns Peter Dutton IEEFA Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Dutton refuses to divulge costs of going nuclear at anticipated ‘could it work’ speechCoalition’s lack of costings and absence of detail has been seized upon by critics of Australia’s potential landmark energy shift

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Inflation at checkout all the supermarkets’ fault?Readers respond to the supermarket price manipulation claims, the footy and Peter Dutton’s nuclear policy.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Jim Chalmers calls Peter Dutton ‘most divisive leader’ in modern Australian historyTreasurer uses John Curtin Oration to accuse opposition leader of deliberately stoking culture wars and division

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Big-box retail inquiry: Peter Dutton doubles down on price gouging claimsBrands including IKEA, Petbarn and Officeworks are expected to front the looming Senate inquiry into the business practices of big-box retailers.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Treasurer Jim Chalmers launches attack on Coalition leader Peter Dutton"﻿If anything, Dutton wants higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher unemployment, lower wages, and less help."

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Jim Chalmers repeats attack on Peter Dutton, labels him 'dangerous' and 'divisive'Treasurer Jim Chalmers has accused the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton of deliberately and 'pathologically' seeking to divide the nation after two weeks of heated debate over Gaza visas.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »