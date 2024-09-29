IDF Eliminates Another Hezbollah Commander Days After Killing Leader Hassan Nasrallah

IDF announces another Hezbollah commander has been eliminated just days after taking out the terrorist organisation’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.The IDF made the announcement on Sunday evening following a precision airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon .

The council manages Hezbollah’s daily operations and oversees cultural, educational, social and political affairs, and was one of the group’s “more powerful bodies”. Qaouk was close to Hezbollah's senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State ofâ¦In its announcement, the IDF said it would continue to “strike and eliminate” Hezbollah’s commanders and would target individuals or groups who threaten the citizens of Israel.

On Thursday evening, the IDF reported it had continued fresh airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon after US and European allies proposed a three-week pause to the violence across the border to allow for negotiations. The attack was confirmed by IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari shortly after, who said the militant group's headquarters were"intentionally built" under the residential buildings, adding Hezbollah"must be stopped".

Hezbollah IDF Israel Lebanon Terrorism

