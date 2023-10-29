Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after his neck is slashed by a skate in UK game

American ice hockey forward Adam Johnson has died during a game after his neck was cut by a skate blade in England.Johnson's former teams paid tribute to the player on social mediaThe 29-year-old was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when he suffered a skate cut.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the team said on Sunday. "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him"Johnson joined the Panthers in August this year having previously played in Germany and Sweden as well as in the US.Originally from Minnesota, he appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020 and played a season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. headtopics.com

"We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family."The NHL has had skate cut scares throughout its history, most notably Buffalo goaltender Clint Malarchuk, who took a blade to the neck during a game against St Louis on March 22, 1989.

IN 2022, Teddy Ballkind, a 16-year-old high school player in Connecticut, died after his neck was cut by another player.Eddie Jones ends disastrous Australian return and resigns as Wallabies coach

