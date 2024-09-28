I Believed Things He Told Me That I Now Understand To Be … Lies,’ Dave Hancock Says In New Rittenhouse Documentary

‘I believed things he told me that I now understand to be … lies,’ Dave Hancock says in new Rittenhouse documentarysays he became disillusioned with his ex-client after learning that he had sent text messages pledging to “fucking murder” shoplifters outside a pharmacy before later shooting two people to death during racial justice protests in Wisconsin in 2020.documentary that premiered on Friday.

“The world is disgusting,” read one of the texts, as shown in a preview of The Trials of Kyle Rittenhouse provided to the Guardian. Another said: “It makes me sick.Commenting on the texts while speaking to Law & Crime’s chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross, Hancock said: “This is where his head’s at – you know what I mean?”

About two weeks later, Rittenhouse – then 17 – traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests erupted after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black. Blake’s shooting was about three months after a white Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, who is Black, in plain view of a cellphone recording video.

