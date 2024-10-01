Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Death Toll Climbs to 121

At least 121 people have been killed by Hurricane Helene across six south-eastern states, with about 600 people believed to be missing.What's next?A clearer picture of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene is emerging, with the current death toll estimated at 121 across six south-eastern US states.

Residents there, stranded by washed-out roads and a lack of power and cellular service, lined up on Monday for fresh water and a chance to message loved ones that they were alive.In one neighbourhood, where a wall of water ripped away all of the trees and left behind a muddy mess, people shared food and water and comforted each other.

The storm up-ended life throughout the south-east, where deaths were also reported in Florida and Virginia. President Joe Biden said that the federal government would be with survivors and others in the nation's south-east affected by Helene "as long as it takes".

Hurricane Helene US States Devastated Death Toll Missing Persons

