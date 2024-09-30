Hundreds Of Email Addresses Potentially Exposed In Victorian Court System Data Breach

The Victims of Crime Assistance Tribunal has accidentally shared hundreds of email addresses, some believed to belong to victims of crime , within an administrative email chain.

A Court Services Victoria spokesperson confirmed the email addresses belonged to people who had previously contacted the tribunal, and were unintentionally shared.Rachel Storey, a solicitor based in Melbourne's east, said a handful of her clients were sent the email and had their addresses shared, with one client informing her of the privacy breach last week.

"They don't need this — they should know that when you apply to a court, your details are going to be safe," she said.

Data Breach Privacy Violation Victims Of Crime Court System Victoria Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business owner’s warning after hackers steal credit card, personal details in email scam7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Worker Wins £5,000 After Mistakenly Calling Customer A 'Twat' In EmailMeliesha Jones accidentally sent an email to a customer containing an offensive remark intended for a colleague. Although she immediately apologized and offered compensation, the company dismissed her for gross misconduct. An employment tribunal ruled in her favor, awarding her over £5,000.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Queenslanders urged to vaccinate against meningococcal as children at risk of potentially deadly disease7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Sudan’s army launches push to retake ground in capitalHeavy bombardments and clashes reported before army commander addresses UN general assembly

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Iran has shown restraint after Israeli killing of Hamas leader, president saysIn wide-ranging press conference, Masoud Pezeshkian also addresses questions on Russia, Houthis and nuclear plans

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Tinder’s School of Swipe is a solid first step – but online dating safety has a long way to goThe challenge remains to create a comprehensive approach that addresses underlying abuse and discrimination

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »