Hundreds mourn Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike

Hundreds of Shia Muslims have filled three Sydney mosques to mourn the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah after he was killed in an IDF precision airstrike over the weekend. Hezbollah , whose primary enemy is Israel , is designated a terrorist organisation in Australia. The mosques represent the Shia denomination of Islam, the dominant Muslim belief of the terrorist organisation.

The three mosques will host three days of mourning, from Sunday to Tuesday, for the death of Nasrallah and the casualties of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon who were “innocently slain as a result of Zionist aggression”. Hundreds of mourners filled three mosques across Sydney to mourn the death of a terrorist leader, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an IDF airstrike in Beirut. Picture: Jeremy Piper/ News Corp Australia The Al Rahman Mosque in Kingsgrove, the Sayeda Zainab Centre in Banksia and Al Zahra Mosque in Arncliffe will hold the multi-day commemorative services for the terrorist leader.at Al Rahman Mosque was attended by hundreds of mourners garbed in black who spilled out into the courtyard as there was no room left inside.During the service, Islamic leaders and imams sang and wailed at the podium as mourners wiped their eyes and hid their faces in anguish - a wreathed image of Nasrallah stood at the front of the prayer hall. The Sayeda Zainab Centre in Banksia, who had previously posted support of Hezbollah in recent posts, alsoAl Zahra Mosque in Arncliffe will hold three-day commemorative services for the terrorist leader. Picture: Facebook The Sydney mosque had already held at least two services for numerous Hezbollah fighters in October. Picture: Facebook A black banner ran across the bottom of the stream which read “Condolences Council for the great jihadist leader, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah” in Arabi

