How This Man Achieved Financial Freedom Through Real Estate Investing

The idea of financial independence can mean different things to different people but one common way to define it is having enough money that you no longer need to rely on a job, a paycheck or someone else to sustain your lifestyle. While the path toward financial independence can feel daunting, there has been one tried and true method of success: live below your means and invest what you save. That’s exactly what Shu Matsuo Post did to achieve the freedom he has today.

Over about seven years, the now 38-year-old consistently poured more than 50 per cent of his and his wife’s dual income into real estate investing. Now, Matsuo Post owns a $US2 million ($A3 million) real estate portfolio consisting of six rental properties in the US and three in Japan, according to documents seen by CNBC Make It. “I’m very fortunate to be able to say this, but I don’t have to work for money,” Matsuo Post told CNBC Make It. “I enjoy earning money but I can focus on what I want to do ... it’s completely the other way around.” Today, Matsuo Post lives in Japan with his wife and two kids. Besides managing his investments, he also creates online educational content about real estate investing and runs his own consulting business Post FI, which helps foreigners purchase property in Japan. Beginning of real estate investing journey Matsuo Post’s journey toward financial independence was not straightforward. Pivoting his career multiple times, he worked in industries such as journalism, retail and technology before entering real estate. Born and raised in Japan, he moved to the US at age 15 and ended up staying for about eight years to study and begin his career. Following his stint in the US, Matsuo Post also worked in Hong Kong for several years before settling down back in Japan with his wife, Christina, seven years ago. After marrying in 2017, Matsuo Post and his wife decided to combine their finance

