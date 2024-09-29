Hezbollah Leader Killed in Israeli Strike: A Major Blow But Not The End?

, Hezbollah ’s Secretary-General for more than 30 years, is the latest in a series of stunning blows that Israel has landed on the militant group in the past few weeks. The organisation’s security has been thoroughly penetrated and many of its senior and mid-level commanders killed, along with hundreds of its fighters in the year-long attritional air campaign waged by Israel .

Lebanese and Palestinian men hold portraits of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as they shout slogans during a protest against his assassination in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.There is no doubt that the organisation is badly damaged; the replacement leadership will also be under Israeli pressure and will need to learn quickly or meet the same fate of their predecessors. But these types of conflicts aren’t won simply by killing the leadership.

Domestically, Hezbollah’s weapons and financial support, provided by Iran and through other means, have allowed it to build a multi-faceted organisation that not only presented itself as a resistance movement but also the dominant political party and provider of social welfare to the Shiite community.

