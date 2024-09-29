Hezbollah Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A Potential Turning Point in the Middle East Conflict

The escalating Middle East conflict has reached an exceedingly dangerous point that should compel the world to rethink its strategy of running for the hills for fear of another misadventure in the Levant.

Israel and Lebanon have no real territorial dispute, although Hezbollah has tried to invent one. The reality is of an Iran-backed militia that exists to harm Israel and little else. If after a year Israel has run out of patience, that is defensible. If the world does not want Israel to act, it must offer another solution. Weak-minded calls for a ceasefire will simply not cut it, and are indeed unfair.

Benjamin Netanyahu is under a massive cloud of suspicion that renders him perennially suspect of making security decisions based on political calculations. As one example, he argues that the political accounting over the October 7 debacle – which hasThat said, the normally divided Israeli public is extraordinarily united around the goal of removing Hezbollah from the border and degrading its rocket power.

This is not just an Israeli problem; it’s a global one. And the time has come for the world to begin dealing with it by recognising that Hezbollah in particular must be neutralised. To leave Israel to deal with it would be a particularly dangerous manouevre under Netanyahu’s toxic leadership.

