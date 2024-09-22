Hezbollah Launches Over 100 Rockets Into Israel After Deadly Airstrikes

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday in response to ramped-up Israel i attacks that killed dozens of people in Beirut, including a veteran leader of the militant group.

The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 45 people, including one of Hezbollah’s top leaders as well as women and children. The militant group was already reeling from a sophisticated attack that caused thousands of personal devices to explode just days earlier.

His comments follow days of surprise Israeli attacks that have wounded thousands of people in Lebanon and killed members of Hezbollah, and hours after the militant group responded by launching rockets deep into northern Israel, including near the city of Haifa.

Hezbollah Israel Airstrikes Rockets Conflict

