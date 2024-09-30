Hezbollah Flags Spark Concern at Gaza Solidarity Rallies

A Jewish community leader says she is deeply disturbed by the appearance of the terrorist group Hezbollah 's flag at weekend rallies in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.

NSW Police said it seized two flags allegedly displaying Hezbollah's symbol during protests and was "investigating a number of further instances of a terrorist symbol being displayed". Federal police also urged members of the public to report anyone who had incited violence, or worn "prohibited symbols while calling for the destruction of any group or individuals"."The AFP has no tolerance for individuals who break the law and will use its extensive capability and networks to take action," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted the "worrying signs" over the weekend and said his government did not want to see "radical ideologies and conflict" in Australia."Our multiculturalism and social cohesion cannot be taken for granted, and it's important that we continue to stress that that is the case as we go forward as well," he said.

"They have no place in our country. We are the greatest country in the world and we shouldn't be afraid to defend and protect it," he said.

