'Grumpy' voters tipped to cost Labor in Queensland election, with Miles government set to 'wear the blame for everything that is going wrong'
Labor is ten points behind the Liberal National Party, according to the latest Newspoll, while Premier Steven Miles is also trailing state Opposition Leader David Crisafulli 46 per cent to 39 per cent as preferred leader. Speaking to Sky News Australia on Sunday, Mr Bowe explained the most"optimistic" scenario for Labor would be preventing the opposition from securing that majority, although he suggested the LNP's path to victory may be more complex than it seemed."The more optimistic scenarios for Labor realistically I think involve losing office, but without the LNP coming into power with a majority.
Despite this, Mr Bowe maintained the state opposition was in a strong position ahead of the election, with the party perversely benefitting from Labor's historical dominance of the political landscape. Cost of living, crime, housing, and access to regional healthcare are the key issues in the minds of voters ahead of October's election, with the Miles government having announced a number of measures targeting each to persuade the electorate it can be trusted to improve outcomes.
Queensland Election Labor Party Liberal National Party Steven Miles David Crisafulli
