Groundhog Day for Swans Fans as Brisbane Lions Claim Premiership

On Saturday afternoon, despite the disappointment, it was hard for this Swans fan not to crack a smile watching the Brisbane Lions ’ Oscar McInerney get excited while teammate Darcy Fort collected his premiership medal.
Or something harsher: second place counts for nothing and, in the end, the only thing that matters is silverware. Compared with losses in ’14, ‘16 and ’22, 2024 feels the most inexplicable, the most difficult to come to terms with. Not only does four seem far too many in such a short period of time – with three of the four brutal drubbings that were all but over at half-time – but the list is strong and healthy, the preparation felt good, and the team belted by Geelong two years prior had shown an enormous amount of growth since that day.
Yes, we were killed in contested ball. Yes, Brisbane tackled harder. Yes, the game was played entirely on their terms . But why? We do not know. Right now, there is little to hold onto, no silver lining, no bright spot on a dark day*. We are left with the same question we had coming in: does this club have the sheer will and guts to win on the biggest stage?In the heartbreak, I’m sure that keyboard warriors and fair-weather fans will declare the end of their membership. This is fine.
AFL Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions Grand Final Defeat
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »