Gold Coast Suns Demand Explanation After Ball-Tracking Error Costs Them Match

Gold Coast have voiced concerns about the AFL’s new ball-tracking technology following a costly error in their three-point loss to Collingwood on Friday.

The Suns have requested a “demonstration and explanation” of the new initiative, after the league acknowledged the ball-tracking technology, brought in for AFLW this season, incorrectly registered a touch off the boot of Gold Coast’s Jamie Stanton.Stanton’s snap, which was initially ruled a goal by the on-field umpire, was overturned by the score assist official, whom the AFL said “viewed one angle of vision that aligned” with the ball-tracking technology.

“We are, however, more concerned with the ball-tracking technology incorrectly recording the ball was touched. “The score assist official at the ground viewed one angle of vision that aligned with the ball so intervened to overturn the decision to award a goal. The technology inside the ball detects if it crosses the goal line, hits the post or is touched in flight.

