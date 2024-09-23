Gold Coast Coach Damien Hardwick Open To Dustin Martin Reunion

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick has shared the latest on the possibility of a Dustin Martin reunion at the Suns this off-season.

"Dustin has reached out to the club but that's as far as it goes at this point in time," Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans said earlier in the month,"We've had conversations," he began on Fox Footy.

“He’s been a fantastic player for the Richmond Football Club ... It’s just whether he wants to sit there and look at his career, but then we’ve also got to figure out ‘well, how does it fit with the Gold Coast?’If Martin was to unretire, he would be eligible to join the Suns as an unrestricted free agent.Hardwick then shifted focus to his club’s approach to targeting ready-made talent this off-season, claiming the Suns “don’t need” to keep picking at the top end of the draft order.

AFL Dustin Martin Gold Coast Suns Damian Hardwick Retirement

