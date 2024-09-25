Gen Z Ditching Middle Management for 'Individual Routes' to Success

finger!Aw, bless, they might have to make a decisiony-wision …I know what I want to tell them to do!Don’t tell me, there was a survey.

There was a survey, by the recruitment company Robert Walters. It found that 52% of UK gen Z professionals did not want to take on a middle-management position in their career.Seventy-two per cent said they favoured the idea of an “individual route to advance their career”.One that focuses on “brand and approach” or “personal growth and skills accumulation”.The raise isn’t big enough: 69% said mid-level management was “too high stress, low reward”.

Gen Z Middle Management Career Paths Individual Growth Robert Walters

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mineral Resources CEO Chris Ellison slices up middle management in a bid to get costs under controlThe mining billionaire’s latest move to get costs under control is slicing up middle management.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Ditching Dating Apps for Real-World ConnectionsThe Guardian article explores why some people are choosing to abandon dating apps in favor of forging connections in the real world. Personal anecdotes reveal frustrations with app interactions, a desire for authenticity, and a longing for spontaneous encounters.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The $85b Australians have saved by ditching the commuteCraig and Sylvia saved $350 a week when they stopped commuting to work and spent the money going to Italy instead. They are not alone.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

The $85b Australians have saved by ditching the commuteCraig and Sylvia saved $350 a week when they stopped commuting to work and spent the money going to Italy instead. They are not alone.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Ditching the commute relieves the stressAge readers respond to working more from home, climate change and planning laws.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australians confused by food date labels ditching good products before their time, new research finds7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »