Geelong Cats' Whacky Wednesday Celebrations End Season on High Note

Geelong’s season may have come to an end in disappointing fashion last weekend, but its Whacky Wednesday celebrations have put a typically joyful spin on things.

Players began arriving at the Wharf Shed in Geelong at 11am on Wednesday, with media and photographers capturing every head-turning outfit. It is a reference to McClure’s incorrect prediction last year that the Eagles wouldn’t select Harley Reid.

AFL Geelong Cats Whacky Wednesday Post-Season Celebrations Costumes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Geelong Cats and North Melbourne draw, Crows smash Dockers, Saints down Sydney SwansGeelong and North Melbourne have played out a draw, while Adelaide belted the Dockers in Fremantle.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Age no barrier for mature Cats: Geelong recruits prove worth on AFL’s biggest stageWith a preliminary final looming, several late bloomers are flourishing after making an immediate impact at the club

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Geelong Cats assistant coach rushed to hospital after collapsing at trainingThe footy world has been left shaken on Friday after Geelong Cats assistant coach Steven King suddenly collapsed at training.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions: AFL preliminary finalGoal-by-goal report: The Cats and Lions meet at the MCG with a place in the AFL grand final up for grabs. Join Craig Little for updates

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Brisbane Lions Stun Geelong Cats in Nail-Biting Preliminary FinalDespite facing a 25-point deficit and losing key players, the Brisbane Lions staged an incredible comeback to defeat the Geelong Cats by 10 points in a thrilling preliminary final. Late goals from Cam Rayner and Callum Ah Chee secured the victory for the Lions, who will now face off against [Opponent] in the AFL grand final.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘So far off the mark’: Hinkley’s stinging admission as ANOTHER finals free fall threatensAFL: the Geelong Cats have dominated Port Adelaide, progressing to the preliminary finals.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »