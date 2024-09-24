Gazans Fear Being Forgotten as Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Steals Global Spotlight

| As the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah grabs global attention, Palestinians in Gaza wonder: what will become of their plight after nearly a year of devastating war?

“A year on, and no one cares about us. Every day there is bombing, every day there are martyrs, and every day there are injuries,” said Saadi Abu Mustafa, who fled Khan Younis to Muwasi, a sprawling tent camp along Gaza’s southern coast.

Israel’s government says about 70 of the 100 hostages are still presumed alive. Their families dread the government’s focus on ending the war is fading.“My biggest concern is that all the public’s attention and the world’s attention would be gone to the north,” said Udi Goren, a relative of Tal Haimi, an Israeli killed on October 7 and whose body was taken to Gaza.

Recent rains have made already difficult living conditions in the Israeli-designated “safe zone” of Muwasi unbearable. On Sunday, children living there walked barefoot through mud that reached above their ankles, while men dug through the muck to salvage precious canned goods and furniture.“The entire kitchen in which we prepare food was filled with water. We did not know what to do. This is the beginning of winter.

A flurry of diplomatic activity to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas appears to have subsided, with each side accusing the other of negotiating in bad faith and making untenable demands.

