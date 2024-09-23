Five Years After Leaving Apple, Jony Ive Is Forging A New Life In San Francisco

Five years to the week after he walked away from the top job designing the iPhone, Jony Ive leaned over a hulking model of a San Francisco city block. The dozen buildings, with each brick carved to scale in Alder wood, had become a prototype for his future.

“This is a very odd thing,” Ive said, looking up from the model on a morning in late June. “For five years, I haven’t talked to anybody about what we’re doing.” “I owe the city so much,” said Ive, who moved to San Francisco in the 1990s. “The area had attracted so many people because of its talent, but as soon as things stopped working out, people were leaving.”Dressed in a white, long-sleeve, hooded T-shirt, stone chinos and Clarks Wallabee shoes, Ive said he wanted to draw creative types to the edge of downtown. He has been turning one of his buildings into a home base for his agency’s work on automotive, fashion and travel products.

But for Ive, Jackson Square also represents personal reinvention. Few people walk away from their profession’s premier job. Even fewer start over again. A self-professed control freak, Ive decided that he had fretted enough over the snugness of each iPhone box, the layout of every Apple Watch component and the curve of every iPad corner. He wanted something new.

“What I’m learning is to trust, more than ever, my intuition,” Ive said. “That’s the thing that I’m most excited about.”

