Finding acceptance: Neurodivergent-friendly workplace gives employees space to thrive

Kath Kiddell, Dane DiCaprio and Victoria Obieglo work at an agency where roughly half of the staff identify as neurodivergent.Before Dane DiCaprio found a neurodivergent-friendly workplace in Melbourne, he freelanced in London where he says he kept his dyslexia hidden.Mr DiCaprio said he was constantly trying to "fit in with the workplace" rather than feeling free to suggest a different approach that worked for him.
While things have improved, she says workplaces still have a long way to go. And she says it's in a business's best interest to be "neurodiverse friendly"."Actively hiring and supporting your neurodivergent staff isn't just a nice thing … the value that neurodivergent employees bring to the workplace is invaluable.
Content creation agency The Digital Picnic CEO Cherie Clonan is a proud autistic woman and roughly half of the staff are neurodivergent. She says this cohort bring great value to her business. " to enable people to show what they can do, to enable neurodivergent people to really have the chance to demonstrate their skills," Ms Little says.
Yet while recruitment pathways are important, she says neurodivergent people "have already infiltrated the workplace". One of the major difficulties is the "invisibility" of neurodivergent conditions, Ms Halpern explains.
