Finding acceptance: Neurodivergent-friendly workplace gives employees space to thrive

Kath Kiddell, Dane DiCaprio and Victoria Obieglo work at an agency where roughly half of the staff identify as neurodivergent.Before Dane DiCaprio found a neurodivergent-friendly workplace in Melbourne, he freelanced in London where he says he kept his dyslexia hidden.Mr DiCaprio said he was constantly trying to "fit in with the workplace" rather than feeling free to suggest a different approach that worked for him.

While things have improved, she says workplaces still have a long way to go. And she says it's in a business's best interest to be "neurodiverse friendly"."Actively hiring and supporting your neurodivergent staff isn't just a nice thing … the value that neurodivergent employees bring to the workplace is invaluable.

Content creation agency The Digital Picnic CEO Cherie Clonan is a proud autistic woman and roughly half of the staff are neurodivergent. She says this cohort bring great value to her business. " to enable people to show what they can do, to enable neurodivergent people to really have the chance to demonstrate their skills," Ms Little says.

Yet while recruitment pathways are important, she says neurodivergent people "have already infiltrated the workplace". One of the major difficulties is the "invisibility" of neurodivergent conditions, Ms Halpern explains.

Neurodiversity Dyslexia ADHD Autism Inclusion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melbourne scientists make 'absolute breakthrough' in search for a cure for Motor Neurone DiseaseMelbourne researchers are one step closer to finding a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Eating disorder treatment needs a different approach for neurodivergent people, advocates and experts sayMany neurodivergent people with eating disorders say traditional treatments haven't considered their unique needs. Now there's a push towards a more tailored approach.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Poisons helpline taking more calls about vitamin gummies, ADHD medsParents worried their children have consumed too many of the common pharmaceuticals are increasingly making calls for help to the Queensland Poison Information Centre.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

ADHD, antipsychotic and antidepressant prescriptions for children more than double, as 'mental health crisis' growsThe rate of psychiatric medication prescribed to Australian children and teenagers has more than doubled in the past 10 years, according to new government data.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

I could have been a billionaire but my brain got in the wayADHD is killing my bottom line.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

I could have been a billionaire but my brain got in the wayADHD is killing my bottom line.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »