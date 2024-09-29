Family loses home and dream location after insurer cancels policy without notice

Rodney Mulder says his insurer cancelled his policy without informing him months before, meaning his family has lost a large amount of money.Moments later, Mr Mulder managed to get his wife, three children and dog out of their home in Albany , 420 kilometres south of Perth, as it was engulfed by flamesBut it was in the hours after the September 2 fire, when he called his insurer to file a claim, that the devastating situation got far worse.

"We stretched our mortgage as much as we could to be able to afford this place. This was a dream location for us," Mr Mulder said.The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze, which destroyed the home on the morning of September 2, was caused by an accidental electrical fault.Mr Mulder said the insurer told him the policy had been cancelled in late May, due to a lack of funds in his account.

"Without a house, we've just got a very expensive block and no money left to build anything here," he said. A report from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority released last month found insurance complaints rose four per cent to 29,096 across the country last financial year."Our view is that firms could be resolving more complaints themselves, or preventing them in the first place," he said.

Insurance Fire Cancellation Home Loss Albany

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rex collapse leaves Esperance, Albany local governments owed more than $800kWest Australian local governments want to strengthen payment arrangements on regulated airline routes, after being left hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket when Regional Express (REX) went into voluntary administration.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Removing sex education books from public library rejected by Albany council after conservative group's campaignCity of Albany councillors voted 8-3 not to remove sex education books Sex: A Book for Teens and not restrict access to the award-winning Welcome to Sex at its public library.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Coroner finds Robert Fredrick Parnell died after inhaling canola oil spray in Albany prisonA coronial inquest into the death of a 29-year-old prisoner in a WA facility raises concerns about addiction treatment in prisons, as a researcher says the true scale of overdoses is unknown.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Man In Coma After Suspected Overdose At Albany PrisonA 33-year-old prisoner in Western Australia is in a coma after a suspected drug overdose. His family has raised concerns about the prison's delayed notification and decision to shackle him in hospital.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Albanese to propose ‘substantial funding uplift’ for family violence services at national cabinetPM says plan to end family domestic and sexual violence in a generation will require an ‘all-hands-on-deck approach’ but funding questions remain

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Social and gender biases have bled into family law and child protection systems, family violence expert saysFamily violence perpetrators are routinely granted time with their children during custody proceedings, but a world-renowned expert hopes to change the culture of 'mother blaming' he says has permeated the agencies dealing with family violence.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »