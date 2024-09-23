Evenepoel and Brown make history by becoming first Olympic and world time trial champions at the same time

Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown became the first riders to hold both Olympic and world time trial titles at the same time. Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown became the first riders to hold both Olympic and world time trial titles at the same time.The double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel successfully defended the world time trial title he won in last year’s World Road Championships in Glasgow, with victory in this year’s event in Zurich.

"I was struggling in the last two or three kilometres," Evenepoel said. "I pushed quite hard and, without the power meter, it was pretty difficult to keep the pace in the last five kilometres. But if you want to win, you need to feel your body as well."

“I didn’t realise that hadn’t been done before. It was something I aimed for, but not something I expected,” Brown said. “It was an ambition at the start of this year, with the Olympics and the world championships as big goals, but I’m really proud to have achieved it.”

