EU 'running out of fuel': Report warns of rising xenophobia and dwindling sense of belonging

The report by the European Council on Foreign Relations and the European Cultural Foundation identifies ‘blind spots’ that could radically alter EU sentiment.The report by the European Council on Foreign Relations and the European Cultural Foundation identifies ‘blind spots’ that could radically alter EU sentiment.is moving towards a more ethnic, closed-minded and xenophobic understanding of “Europeanness” that could ultimately challenge the European project, according to a major report.

However, it said growing numbers feel “excluded”, “disillusioned” or “uninterested” in the EU, in particular people of colour and Muslims, and people in central and eastern Europe, and young voters feeling it is “too white”, “too western” or “too boomer”. It also noted the “limited diversity inside the European institutions”, pointing out that barely 3% of MEPs are from racial and ethnic minorities, against 10% in the EU population, and that many countries failed to field any candidates who were not white.

Zerka suggested this reflects a sense of not being represented by established political forces, which are often viewed as “boomer” parties, and warned a feeling of “voicelessness” risked young people disengaging from or even rejecting the EU.

Eu Nationalism Xenophobia Identity European Sentiment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland Council of Social Services report finds parents skip meals to feed their childrenA survey of Queensland households finds single working parents are spending $150 more than their weekly budget and skipping meals.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Liverpool City Council cancer cluster a chance occurrence: report7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Campaign demanding University of Sydney vice-chancellor resigns is ‘dangerous’, Jewish Council warnsJCA’s Sarah Schwartz says targeting Mark Scott’s handling of pro-Palestinian encampment risks conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Minerals Council chief warns government reforms have put Australia's resources future in a 'precarious state'Minerals Council chief executive Tania Constable has warned the industry is in a precarious state, blaming 'reckless' federal government industrial relations reforms, state 'royalty raids', 'onerous' looming environmental rules, and high energy costs.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war live: Italy calls for ‘fair peace’ and says defence of Ukraine must not lead to world warItalian foreign minister announces new weapons for Ukraine but warns of risks as conflict escalates

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

NIDA, Randwick Council call in lawyers after student housing towers approvedA planning panel chaired found the project, which will be 16 storeys at its tallest, was well-designed, well-located and would provide much-needed student homes.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »